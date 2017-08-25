Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Richarlison became the first Brazilian to score in the Premier League for Watford last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Watford's latest signing Andre Carrillo could make his debut after the Benfica winger joined on a season-long loan.

Left-back Jose Holebas is suspended following his midweek red card, so 19-year-old Brandon Mason may deputise.

Younes Kaboul, Daryl Janmaat and Roberto Pereyra are out with muscular injuries, while Mauro Zarate continues his rehabilitation from a knee problem.

Brighton's record signing, winger Jose Izquierdo, has been given international clearance and is available.

Izzy Brown is still out with a hamstring injury while Beram Kayal and Sam Baldock remain long-term absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "As this is only the second season ever in which these two have been in the top division together, let's do things a little bit differently.

"Instead of looking forward, take a rewind with me to November 1982.

"Graham Taylor's Watford, on their way to being Division One runners-up to Liverpool, face a Brighton side managed by Mike Bailey - soon to be sacked, with the colourful Jimmy Melia then taking the Seagulls to the FA Cup final and relegation.

"Your commentator (it makes a nice change doing this side!) is John Motson..."

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "Arguably, there are things we would have got away with last season that will be tougher now. At this level, the quality of finishing and difference in creative ability is what wins you games.

"We can finish this season happy with what we've done defensively, but it's what we're able to do offensively that will get us to where we want to be this season.

"We have to do more offensively to win games. We're playing in the very best league now and we have another 36 games to get the points we want."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford have made a really good start. They are different this year with new boss Marco Silva. You can sense they will be difficult to beat.

Brighton have had a nasty welcome to the Premier League, losing both of their two first games. I think that Watford will be too strong for them.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v American actor Channing Tatum.

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have lost just one of their last 10 meetings with Brighton (W5, D4).

The last top-flight meeting between the sides finished 1-1 on New Year's Day in 1983.

Watford sealed promotion to the Premier League by beating Brighton 2-0 on the south coast in April 2015.

Watford

Watford's victory at Bournemouth last weekend ended a run of seven Premier League games without a win (D6, L1).

It was also head coach Marco Silva's first Premier League away win in his 10th attempt (D2, L7).

Richarlison's goal last weekend made him the first Brazilian to score for Watford in the Premier League.

If he starts and scores against Brighton he will become the fourth Brazilian to score in his first two Premier League starts, after Gabriel Jesus, Robinho and Geovanni.

Andre Gray has scored in his four previous league appearances against the Seagulls.

Brighton

Brighton could lose their opening three matches of a top-flight season for the first time since 1979-80.

The last time they failed to score in their opening three league fixtures was in 1928-29.

The Seagulls have won just one of their last 30 top-flight away matches (D7, L22), a 2-1 victory at Swansea City in March 1983.

Chris Hughton has lost his last seven Premier League away matches.

Lewis Dunk is the last Brighton player to score against Watford, in a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road in October 2014.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 51% Probability of away win: 23%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football.