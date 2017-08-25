Partick Thistle v Aberdeen

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald has been dealt a blow by the injury to Callum Booth

Partick Thistle defender Callum Booth will miss Saturday's meeting with Aberdeen after being ruled out for three months with knee ligament damage.

Long-term absentees Gary Fraser and Mustapha Dumbuya remain out.

Aberdeen once again have a full squad to choose from for the Premiership trip to Firhill.

Adam Rooney made his comeback from a thigh injury last week, while Greg Stewart and Nicky Maynard are pushing for starts.

Match stats

Thistle have scored in just three of their last 11 meetings with Aberdeen in all competitions, conceding 20 goals in that time.

Aberdeen are on a run of six consecutive victories over the Jags in all competitions and haven't lost to them since February 2014 (W9 D2).

The Jags are winless in their last nine Scottish Premiership games since a 1-0 win over Motherwell in April. It is their longest run without a win in the top flight since a run of 12 games between May and September 2015.

Aberdeen have won each of their last six away games in the Scottish Premiership, their best run on the road since January 2015 (also six).

Chris Erskine has scored two goals in his last four games in all competitions, as many as he had scored in his previous 22 games prior to this run.

Aberdeen's Steve May scored a brace in his last game against Dundee, as many goals as he had scored in his previous 24 games in all competitions.

Pre-match quotes

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We have been slow starters during my time here but we need to get some points on the board soon as I don't think the league will be as forgiving as it was last term.

"Every club has strengthened so we can't afford to get left behind.

"I can see the win coming though. We beat St Johnstone, a Premiership team, in the Betfred Cup so there's no reason why we can't do it in the league.

"There have certainly been positives in our last two league results against Celtic and Saints. We only lost by the odd goal, which was a frustration.

"We can't let this run linger on though. We're going into the international break and it becomes long two weeks if you don't win Saturday's game."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We are still early on in the season, we know there is room for improvement but if you can keep winning games while you're striving for that improvement, then that's the sign of a good team.

"We're pleased first and foremost to get the three points, we're looking for improvements as we go along.

"They're a good team. I have been impressed with them, they have made a couple of good signings and I think they'll be around that top six again.

"Even though they've not had a first win, it's not been the easiest fixtures for them, it's been a tough start so we go to Glasgow on Saturday with no doubt that on their day, they're as good as most teams in the league."