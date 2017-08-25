Newport County v Chesterfield

Padraig Amond has a goal ratio of one in two in League Two, where he has scored 45 goals in 90 appearances

New signing Padraig Amond will make his Newport debut as the Exiles return to Rodney Parade for the first time since their problematic pitch was relaid.

Irish striker Amond joined from Hartlepool and County also welcome back Ben Tozer and Tom Owen-Evans from inury and Sean Rigg from illness.

Andy Kellett has been added to the Chesterfield squad following his arrival on loan from Wigan.

Teenage midfielder Joe Rowley is back in training after a shoulder injury.