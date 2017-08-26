League Two
Swindon15:00Crawley
Venue: The County Ground

Swindon Town v Crawley Town

    Match report to follow.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Accrington42119727
    2Swindon32104227
    3Exeter32103127
    4Notts County42118717
    5Luton320111386
    6Coventry32015146
    7Carlisle32016336
    8Stevenage31207525
    9Newport31205415
    10Crewe31204315
    11Mansfield31115414
    12Barnet31113304
    13Morecambe31113304
    14Wycombe311178-14
    15Forest Green311167-14
    16Port Vale310256-13
    17Cambridge310223-13
    18Grimsby310246-23
    19Chesterfield310235-23
    20Cheltenham310225-33
    21Yeovil3102814-63
    22Lincoln City302134-12
    23Colchester301227-51
    24Crawley300315-40
