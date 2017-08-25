Championship
Sheff Utd15:00Derby
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Derby County

Cameron Carter-Vickers
Cameron Carter-Vickers has made four appearances for Tottenham
    Sheffield United could give a debut to new signing Cameron Carter-Vickers, after the defender joined on a season-long loan from Tottenham on Friday.

    Blades striker Leon Clarke serves the second game of his three-match ban for his red card in the win over Barnsley.

    Derby County winger Johnny Russell is a doubt after suffering a groin injury against Bolton last weekend.

    Tom Lawrence is therefore standing by to make his full Championship debut for the Rams.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 38%Draw - 29%Away win - 33%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • This will be the first league meeting between the two sides since the 2010/11 campaign in which both games ended in away wins.
    • Derby will be looking to secure consecutive league wins at Bramall Lane for the first time since October 1958.
    • Sheffield United have won eight consecutive league games at home for the first time since February 2012.
    • Derby have conceded in each of their last 11 away league games, last keeping a clean sheet in January against Ipswich.
    • David Nugent's brace for Derby against Bolton means he now has six goals in his last seven league starts.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff440081712
    2Ipswich440094512
    3Wolves43017439
    4Nottm Forest43018629
    5Leeds42205238
    6QPR42115417
    7Preston42112117
    8Derby42114407
    9Middlesbrough42024316
    10Sheff Utd420223-16
    11Bristol City41216515
    12Sunderland41215505
    13Sheff Wed41213305
    14Hull41128714
    15Birmingham411234-14
    16Aston Villa411268-24
    17Norwich411268-24
    18Reading411235-24
    19Fulham403123-13
    20Barnsley410347-33
    21Burton410338-53
    22Bolton402246-22
    23Millwall402246-22
    24Brentford401359-41
