Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
-
- From the section Football
Nottingham Forest midfielder David Vaughan has been nursing a groin injury and will be assessed ahead of the game.
Tendayi Darikwa, Matt Mills, Daryl Murphy and Barrie McKay are among those likely to be recalled after not playing against Newcastle in the EFL Cup.
Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe will hope to retain his place after scoring a hat-trick in the midweek cup win over Newport County.
New signing Jay-Roy Grot could make his debut.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 36%
|Draw - 28%
|Away win - 36%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in five home league games against Leeds, winning three.
- Leeds' 2-0 win against Forest back in January ended an eight-match winless run against them.
- Forest have won four of their last five league games (L1) - as many as they had won in their previous 16.
- Forest have won four successive home games in the league. They have not won five in a row since March 2015.
- Leeds are looking to win their opening three league away trips for the first time since 2009-10.