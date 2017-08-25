Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest midfielder David Vaughan has been struggling with a groin injury

Nottingham Forest midfielder David Vaughan has been nursing a groin injury and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Tendayi Darikwa, Matt Mills, Daryl Murphy and Barrie McKay are among those likely to be recalled after not playing against Newcastle in the EFL Cup.

Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe will hope to retain his place after scoring a hat-trick in the midweek cup win over Newport County.

New signing Jay-Roy Grot could make his debut.

SAM's prediction Home win - 36% Draw - 28% Away win - 36%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts