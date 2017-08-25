Birmingham City v Reading

Striker Sam Gallagher recently joined Birmingham on loan from Southampton

Birmingham loan signings Sam Gallagher and Carl Jenkinson could make their debuts, but Che Adams is out with a hamstring injury.

Isaac Vassell also has a hamstring problem and Cohen Bramall picked up a knock against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, so both players are doubts.

Reading are without midfielder John Swift for a month with a hamstring injury picked up at Preston last week.

Liam Kelly missed the Millwall cup tie with a dead leg but could return.

SAM's prediction Home win - 36% Draw - 28% Away win - 36%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts