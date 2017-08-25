Birmingham City v Reading
Birmingham loan signings Sam Gallagher and Carl Jenkinson could make their debuts, but Che Adams is out with a hamstring injury.
Isaac Vassell also has a hamstring problem and Cohen Bramall picked up a knock against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, so both players are doubts.
Reading are without midfielder John Swift for a month with a hamstring injury picked up at Preston last week.
Liam Kelly missed the Millwall cup tie with a dead leg but could return.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 36%
|Draw - 28%
|Away win - 36%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Birmingham have won four of their last six matches against Reading in league competition (D1 L1), although did lose last time out in January.
- The Royals won that game 1-0 at St Andrew's courtesy of a goal from John Swift - they have never won consecutive league matches at Birmingham.
- Blues boss Harry Redknapp has only lost one of his last 13 league games against the Royals (W6 D6).
- Birmingham are unbeaten in their last three league games at home (W2 D1) - their longest run since November (seven games unbeaten).
- Manager Jaap Stam has lost more than half of his away games with Reading in the league (W10 D2 L13), compared to just two games at home (W17 D6).