Cardiff City v Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section Football
Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock is likely to recall the players rested for Tuesday's EFL Cup defeat by Burton.
Skipper Sean Morrison, Aron Gunnarsson, Kenneth Zohore and five-goal Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will all come back in.
QPR defender James Perch is out for most of the season after he dislocated his kneecap in the win over Hull City.
Boss Ian Holloway made 10 changes for the midweek cup defeat by Brentford and is likely to recall most of the players who dropped out for that game.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 56%
|Draw - 25%
|Away win - 19%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Neil Warnock is winless in four matches against his former side QPR (D3 L1), although only one of those games has arrived since he left the London club.
- In 2016-17, QPR won both home and away against Cardiff for the first time since the 2006-07 season.
- Cardiff have won their last five league games; they have not won six successive league games since December 2000 when they were in the fourth tier.
- Ian Holloway has won just three of his 17 Championship games away from home in his second spell at QPR (D3 L11), losing six of the last seven.
- Since his debut in February, Luke Freeman has provided more Championship assists (six) than any other QPR player.