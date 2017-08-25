Middlesbrough v Preston North End

Martin Braithwaite joined Middlesbrough from Toulouse in July

Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite will have a late fitness test before they take on Preston North End on Saturday.

Braithwaite has not featured for Boro since picking up a hamstring problem in their opening-day defeat by Wolves.

Paul Gallagher could miss out for Preston again after suffering a head injury against Derby County.

Gallagher sat out their game against Reading and boss Alex Neil said he has not taken part in full training.

SAM's prediction Home win - 57% Draw - 24% Away win - 19%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts