Middlesbrough v Preston North End

Martin Braithwaite
Martin Braithwaite joined Middlesbrough from Toulouse in July
    Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite will have a late fitness test before they take on Preston North End on Saturday.

    Braithwaite has not featured for Boro since picking up a hamstring problem in their opening-day defeat by Wolves.

    Paul Gallagher could miss out for Preston again after suffering a head injury against Derby County.

    Gallagher sat out their game against Reading and boss Alex Neil said he has not taken part in full training.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 57%Draw - 24%Away win - 19%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Middlesbrough have won six and lost none of their last 10 matches against Preston in league competition.
    • Preston's last league victory against Middlesbrough came back in April 1972, a 1-0 win at Deepdale.
    • This is Alex Neil's first match against Middlesbrough since he led Norwich to a 2-0 victory over them in the 2014/15 Championship play-off final at Wembley.
    • Preston have won just one of their 14 games on the road in 2017 (D6 L7), failing to score in any of the last three Championship away games.
    • Jordan Hugill has scored three goals in his last four games for Preston North End in all competitions.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff440081712
    2Ipswich440094512
    3Wolves43017439
    4Nottm Forest43018629
    5Leeds42205238
    6QPR42115417
    7Preston42112117
    8Derby42114407
    9Middlesbrough42024316
    10Sheff Utd420223-16
    11Bristol City41216515
    12Sunderland41215505
    13Sheff Wed41213305
    14Hull41128714
    15Birmingham411234-14
    16Aston Villa411268-24
    17Norwich411268-24
    18Reading411235-24
    19Fulham403123-13
    20Barnsley410347-33
    21Burton410338-53
    22Bolton402246-22
    23Millwall402246-22
    24Brentford401359-41
    View full Championship table

