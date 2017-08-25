Championship
Ipswich Town v Fulham

David McGoldrick
David McGoldrick has scored three goals in four appearances for Ipswich this season
    Ipswich striker David McGoldrick is likely to be absent again awaiting the birth of his child as they look to make it five Championship wins from five.

    Boss Mick McCarthy is likely to ring the changes after picking a team of youngsters for the EFL Cup in midweek.

    Fulham counterpart Slavisa Jokanovic also made wholesale changes as they lost to Bristol Rovers.

    Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli hopes to keep his place ahead of David Button, but loanee Rafa Soares remains unfit.

    Home win - 30%Draw - 27%Away win - 43%

    Match facts

    • Ipswich are winless in their last three games against Fulham in the league (D1 L2), following a four-match winning run
    • In 2016-17, the Whites won both home and away in a single season against the Tractor Boys for the first time since 1958-59
    • Ipswich have won their opening four league games for the first time since 1999-00. They have never won their first five in a league campaign
    • Fulham have failed to score in their last two league games; they haven't been goalless in three successive games in a row since January 2015
    • The Cottagers have lost just one of their last 10 Championship league games on the road (W6 D3), unbeaten in their last five (W3 D2)

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff440081712
    2Ipswich440094512
    3Wolves43017439
    4Nottm Forest43018629
    5Leeds42205238
    6QPR42115417
    7Preston42112117
    8Derby42114407
    9Middlesbrough42024316
    10Sheff Utd420223-16
    11Bristol City41216515
    12Sunderland41215505
    13Sheff Wed41213305
    14Hull41128714
    15Birmingham411234-14
    16Aston Villa411268-24
    17Norwich411268-24
    18Reading411235-24
    19Fulham403123-13
    20Barnsley410347-33
    21Burton410338-53
    22Bolton402246-22
    23Millwall402246-22
    24Brentford401359-41
    View full Championship table

