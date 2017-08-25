Burton Albion v Sheffield Wednesday
Burton are without the injured Luke Varney and the suspended Hope Akpan.
Varney has a hamstring problem, while John Mousinho and Stephen Warnock are also carrying injuries and will be assessed to see if they can play.
Sheffield Wednesday could give a debut to Portuguese defender Frederico Venancio after he received international clearance to play.
Striker Jordan Rhodes scored twice in the EFL Cup defeat by Bolton and will hope to retain his place.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 26%
|Draw - 28%
|Away win - 46%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Last season, Burton Albion faced Sheffield Wednesday for the first time in their history, with the Brewers winning 3-1 at the Pirelli Stadium and drawing 1-1 at Hillsborough.
- The Owls conceded four goals against Burton in the Championship last term, against no side did they ship more.
- Nigel Clough has never lost a league match against the Owls as a manager (W3 D4).
- Burton stopped a run of four consecutive losses after their win against Birmingham City. The Brewers have only won back-to-back league games once since April 2016.
- Sheffield Wednesday have won four of their last five on the road in league competition (L1), as many as they had won in their previous 14.