Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford rejected bids for Spanish winger Jota earlier this week

Brentford boss Dean Smith says Spanish winger Jota is keen to figure following a back injury, despite being the subject of rejected bids this week.

Rico Henry is close following a knee problem, while Sergi Canos could also return after a twisted ankle.

Wolves, who have named the same starting line-up in all four league games, made 11 changes for their EFL Cup win at Southampton on Wednesday.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to revert to his strongest team.

SAM's prediction Home win - 41% Draw - 27% Away win - 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts