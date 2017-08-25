Championship
Brentford15:00Wolves
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jota
Brentford rejected bids for Spanish winger Jota earlier this week
    Brentford boss Dean Smith says Spanish winger Jota is keen to figure following a back injury, despite being the subject of rejected bids this week.

    Rico Henry is close following a knee problem, while Sergi Canos could also return after a twisted ankle.

    Wolves, who have named the same starting line-up in all four league games, made 11 changes for their EFL Cup win at Southampton on Wednesday.

    Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to revert to his strongest team.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 41%Draw - 27%Away win - 32%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Brentford have not lost three consecutive league games against Wolves since January 1939.
    • Wolves did the league double over Brentford in 2016-17, a feat they last achieved back in the 1938/39 campaign.
    • Brentford have failed to win any of their last six league games (D2 L4), their worst run in the Football League since January 2012 (seven games without a win).
    • Wolves are looking to win their first three away games in a league season since 1962-63.
    • Barry Douglas has been directly involved in a goal in each of Wolves' last three league games (one goal, two assists).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff440081712
    2Ipswich440094512
    3Wolves43017439
    4Nottm Forest43018629
    5Leeds42205238
    6QPR42115417
    7Preston42112117
    8Derby42114407
    9Middlesbrough42024316
    10Sheff Utd420223-16
    11Bristol City41216515
    12Sunderland41215505
    13Sheff Wed41213305
    14Hull41128714
    15Birmingham411234-14
    16Aston Villa411268-24
    17Norwich411268-24
    18Reading411235-24
    19Fulham403123-13
    20Barnsley410347-33
    21Burton410338-53
    22Bolton402246-22
    23Millwall402246-22
    24Brentford401359-41
