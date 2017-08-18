Dion Donohue: Portsmouth sign Chesterfield midfielder for undisclosed fee

Dion Donohue
Dion Donohue started his career with Everton's academy

Portsmouth have signed Chesterfield midfielder Dion Donohue for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who can also play in defence, made 56 league appearances for the Spireites.

He has signed too late to feature in Saturday's home game against Walsall.

Boss Kenny Jackett told the club website: "We have brought in a bright and energetic young player. He has a very good left-foot and adds versatility to our squad."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired