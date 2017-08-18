Dion Donohue: Portsmouth sign Chesterfield midfielder for undisclosed fee

From the section

Dion Donohue started his career with Everton's academy

Portsmouth have signed Chesterfield midfielder Dion Donohue for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who can also play in defence, made 56 league appearances for the Spireites.

He has signed too late to feature in Saturday's home game against Walsall.

Boss Kenny Jackett told the club website: "We have brought in a bright and energetic young player. He has a very good left-foot and adds versatility to our squad."

