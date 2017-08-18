Josh Magennis: Charlton Athletic striker signs new deal

Josh Magennis has made 40 league appearances for Charlton

Charlton Athletic and Northern Ireland international striker Josh Magennis has signed a new contract to stay with the Addicks until 2019.

Magennis' previous deal at the Valley was set to expire at the end of the current season.

The 27-year-old has scored 10 goals in 42 games in all competitions since joining Charlton from Kilmarnock for an undisclosed fee in August 2016.

He has been capped 28 times, having made his international debut in 2010.