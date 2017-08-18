Charlie Estcourt: Bristol City Women re-sign Reading's Wales midfielder on loan

Charlie Estcourt
Bristol City Women won promotion back to the top flight in 2016

Bristol City Women have re-signed midfielder Charlie Estcourt on loan from Reading for the 2017-18 season.

The 19-year-old previously spent time on loan with the Vixens in 2016.

"It's great to be back here, I loved my time here and I can't wait to get going again," she told the club website.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old England youth international midfielder Flo Allen has signed her first professional contract with the Women's Super League One outfit.

