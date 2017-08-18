Jessica Samuelsson: Arsenal Women sign Sweden right-back from Linkopings

From the section

Jessica Samuelsson was part of Sweden's side at this summer's Women's Euros in the Netherlands

Arsenal have signed Sweden right-back Jessica Samuelsson ahead of the 2017-18 Women's Super League One season.

The 25-year-old joins from Swedish side Linkopings, having also played for Australian outfit Melbourne Victory.

She was part of the Swedish squad that won silver at the 2016 Olympic Games.

"I've been impressed with her performances for a long time. She is recognised internationally as a strong and talented defender," manager Pedro Martinez Losa told Arsenal's website.