Ollie Rathbone: Rochdale midfielder signs new contract

Ollie Rathbone began his career as a youth with Manchester United

Rochdale midfielder Ollie Rathbone has signed a contract extension to keep him with the club until 2019.

The 20-year old made 33 appearances for the club in 2016-17 and has played in all of their games so far this season.

"Being here has improved me a lot as a player and as a person, and it's helped me find out what's required to be a professional footballer," he said.

"I'm very pleased to have signed an extension and I'm pleased to have got it all sorted."