Kilmarnock sign Eamonn Brophy and Brad Spencer

Eamonn Brophy has represented Scotland at Under-19 and Under-21 level

Kilmarnock have signed striker Eamonn Brophy and midfielder Brad Spencer.

Brophy, 21, joins on a three-year deal after leaving Hamilton Academical, for whom he played 76 times, having made his debut at 17.

Spencer, also 21, is the son of the former Scotland, Rangers, Chelsea and Motherwell striker John Spencer.

He had spells in the United States with Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo and joins the Rugby Park club on a one-year contract.

Kilmarnock say both players are in contention to face Celtic on Saturday.