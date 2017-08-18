Motherwell sign goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson from Airdrieonians

Rohan Ferguson has played almost 60 first-team games for the Diamonds

Motherwell have signed 19-year-old goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson from Airdrieonians on a three-year contract.

However, he will spend the rest of the season on loan at the League One club where he will be joined by Fir Park team-mates Luke Watt and Jake Hastie, who move on six-month loans.

"It's a massive step for me," Ferguson told the Motherwell website.

"The fact that I'll be going back to Airdrie on loan played a big part in my decision."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson added: "We have recruited him for the future, so it was extremely important for us to ensure he continues his development by playing games.

"There was no point him coming here and not playing, so the move suits everyone in the short term.

"But working within our set-up every day and playing at the weekend will accelerate his process and we anticipate he'll be challenging for a spot in the first-team next year."