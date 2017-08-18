Joe Walsh: Defender signs new three-year contract with MK Dons

Joe Walsh
Joe Walsh is a former Wales Under-21 international

Defender Joe Walsh has signed a new three-year contract with MK Dons.

Walsh, 25, was a key player last season, making 43 appearances in all competitions having joined the club on a two-year deal from Crawley in 2015.

"We want players who can take us to the next level and then grow with the club - Joe fits that mould," manager Robbie Neilson told the club website.

"He gives us options at left-back and centre-back and I'm sure he'll go from strength to strength."

