Barcelona and Cambrils attacks: Spanish football to pay tribute as season begins

Spanish football will pay tribute to those killed and injured in the attacks in the country's Catalonia region when the new season starts on Friday.

Fourteen people died and more than 100 were hurt as a result of Thursday's attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.

All 10 opening La Liga matches will take place, including Barcelona's home match against Real Betis on Sunday.

Barcelona will wear black armbands at the Nou Camp, while a minute's silence will be held before all games.

"FC Barcelona wants to express its profound sorrow and utter disgust at the terrorist attack that has hit the heart of our city," the club said.

La Liga's Primera Division starts on Friday when Leganes host Alaves (19:15 BST), with Valencia's home game against Las Palmas following (21:15).

The French and German leagues will also hold a minute's silence before all games this weekend.