Airtricity Premier Division: Derry City v Dundalk (Sun)

Derry are boosted by the return of Conor McDermott for the league encounter on Sunday

Airtricity Premier Division: Derry City v Dundalk Venue: Maginn Park, Buncrana Date: Sunday, 20 August Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry welcome defender Conor McDermott back from suspension as they seek revenge after last week's 4-0 FAI Cup defeat by Dundalk at Oriel Park.

The Candystripes also have home advantage in their bid to overcome the league champions at Maginn Park.

Dundalk lie second in the Premier Division standings and seven points clear of third-placed Derry.

City midfielder Harry Monaghan is a doubt for Sunday afternoon's game because of a hamstring injury.

Derry have already registered a home victory over Dundalk in the league this season.

The late Ryan McBride headed in the third goal for Kenny Shiels' side in a 3-1 win at Buncrana in March.