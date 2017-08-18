Davinson Sanchez: Tottenham agree deal for Ajax defender

By David Ornstein

BBC Sport

Davinson Sanchez
Sanchez was left out of the Ajax squad for their Europa League play-off against Rosenborg on Thursday

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax in a reported club record £42m deal.

The Colombia centre-back has agreed a deal with the Premier League club, but still needs to have a medical.

Sanchez, 21, would be Spurs' first signing of the summer.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday he wants four new recruits before the end of the transfer window and "expects the club to sign more players".

But he would not be drawn on the Sanchez transfer, adding: "I can't speak about him because he is not our player."

If completed, the deal could exceed the club record £30m Spurs paid Newcastle for France midfielder Moussa Sissoko 12 months ago.

Sanchez joined Ajax in 2016 for £3.8m and played for the Dutch side in their Europa League final defeat by Manchester United in May.

