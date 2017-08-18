BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola: 'Barcelona will wake up and show again how beautiful the country is'

Barcelona will recover after attacks - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says "Barcelona will wake up and show again how beautiful the country is" following Thursday's attacks.

