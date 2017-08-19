BBC Sport - Manchester United Fan Club in Iraq - more than football
More than football for these Man Utd fans
- From the section Football
In Iraq, football is the country's most popular sport, but a room full of Manchester United supporters in Baghdad is not what you would expect to see.
BBC Persia's Nafiseh Kohnavard visits the official Manchester United Fan Club in Baghdad, where members say football is used as an escape from violence which is part of their everyday life.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired