BBC Sport - Manchester United Fan Club in Iraq - more than football

More than football for these Man Utd fans

In Iraq, football is the country's most popular sport, but a room full of Manchester United supporters in Baghdad is not what you would expect to see.

BBC Persia's Nafiseh Kohnavard visits the official Manchester United Fan Club in Baghdad, where members say football is used as an escape from violence which is part of their everyday life.

