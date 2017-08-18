Louis Moult: Motherwell boss not expecting striker to sign new contract

Both of Louis Moult's goals so far this season have been in the Scottish League Cup

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson does not expect striker Louis Moult to sign a new deal in the near future.

Englishman Moult, 25, has been Motherwell's top scorer in the past two seasons with 18 goals and is out of contract next summer.

Premiership rivals Aberdeen had a bid for the forward rejected in July.

"We made Louis a really good offer," Robinson said. "Louis has indicated to me at this moment in time he's not going to sign a new contract."

Northern Irishman Robinson insists Motherwell's offer of a new deal was "the best we could possibly make at this football club."

Robinson added: "He [Moult] indicated to me he's not going to sign the contract at this moment in time but not that he wouldn't look at it further down the line."

Of potential recruits, Robinson said: "We're currently in discussions with a couple of players. I still want to bring a defender in, I think we could do with a bit more pace out wide and up front."

Well defender Charles Dunne is available for Saturday's meeting with Ross County at Fir Park after an appeal against his red card last week against St Johnstone was successful.

Dunne was one of three Steelmen players dismissed in the 4-1 defeat in Perth and the club also challenged goalkeeper Trevor Carson's ordering off for handling outside his area but that red card was upheld. Captain Carl McHugh was also sent off for two bookings.

"Charles Dunne has had two red cards for blowing on people, so it's welcome to Scottish football," Robinson added.

"It is what it is, they've overturned one of them. They didn't overturn Trevor's which we find very hard to take, but we deal with it and move forward.

"We can affect the fact that Carl McHugh went to ground and shouldn't have."