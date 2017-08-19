Scottish Gossip: Roberts, Celtic, Rangers, Forrester, Motherwell, Moult

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts forced through the loan switch back to Celtic, which is expected to be completed within days. (Sun)

Celtic are to pay around £2.5m to City to have Roberts for a second loan spell, and a sizeable portion of the player's wages. (Herald - subscription required)

And Celtic will try to recruit another defender and possibly a striker after securing Roberts' return. (Scotsman)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says summer signing Olivier Ntcham has the qualities to play for Barcelona or Real Madrid. (Evening Times)

Ntcham joined Rodgers' Celtic from Manchester City this summer

Rangers midfielder Harry Forrester is leaving Glasgow to join AFC Wimbledon. (Daily Record)

Hearts forward Kyle Lafferty was heartbroken when he left Rangers in 2012, according to Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill. (Sun)

And O'Neill says Lafferty can handle his return to Ibrox when Hearts take on Rangers on Saturday. (Times - subscription required)

Hearts midfielder Don Cowie believes interim head coach Jon Daly has proved he can take on the job full-time. (Daily Record)

Daly has overseen Hearts' last two matches

Aberdeen defender Anthony O'Connor insists a strong defence is key to achieving the club's targets this season and wants to get used to playing with Kari Arnason and Mark Reynolds so he can play his part. (Evening Express)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson believes last season's top scorer Louis Moult will play for the club for at least another year, despite not signing a new contract. (National)

Dundee's on-loan Celtic midfielder Scott Allan, formerly of Hibernian and Dundee United, says the moves he has made in his career means fans and rivals fans of his former clubs dislike him and says: "What a shambles!" (Scotsman)

TENNIS GOSSIP

Andy Murray believes he has overcome his injury problems and is ready to play at the upcoming US Open. (Daily Mail)