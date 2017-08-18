Sean Raggett: Norwich sign Lincoln City defender on three-year deal

Sean Raggett scored in Lincoln's 1-0 win over Burnley in the FA Cup fifth round last season

Norwich have signed Lincoln City defender Sean Raggett on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Raggett, 23, who scored seven goals in 47 appearances to help the Imps achieve promotion last season, has been loaned back to Lincoln until January.

"Norwich is a huge club and it was a chance I couldn't turn down," he said.

"I've had a great time at Lincoln and it will be good to go back for the first few months of the season and thank them for what they've done."

Centre-back Raggett joined Lincoln from Dover in August 2016 and was a key player as Danny Cowley's side won the 2016-17 National League title.

"To be able to bring him back was a vital part of the deal," Lincoln manager Cowley told the Lincoln club website.

"The fact that Sean wanted to come back and continue his development with us is massive for us both as he is irreplaceable both as a person and as a player."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.