Jordan Flores: Wigan Athletic midfielder joins Chesterfield on season-long loan

Jordan Flores signed a new two-year deal with Wigan after returning from Blackpool at the end of last season

Chesterfield have signed versatile midfielder Jordan Flores on a season-long loan from League One club Wigan.

The 21-year-old, who can also play in defence, returns to League Two with the Spireites, having helped Blackpool win promotion from the division while on loan at Bloomfield Road last season.

He scored in his only appearance for Wigan this term, in a 2-1 win over Blackpool in the League Cup.

Flores is reunited with former Latics manger Gary Caldwell at Chesterfield.

