Spanish La Liga
Girona2Atl Madrid2

Girona 2-2 Atlético Madrid

Girona beat Atletico Madrid on La Liga debut
Girona earned automatic promotion last season after play-off defeats in three of the four previous seasons

Atletico Madrid brushed off Antoine Griezmann's sending off to fight back from 2-0 down and stop newly promoted Girona winning on their La Liga debut.

Former Middlesbrough forward Cristhian Stuani scored two headers in the space of three minutes midway through the first half to put the Catalans ahead.

Atletico striker Griezmann was sent off shortly after the hour mark, given a yellow card for diving and another for dissent after contesting the decision.

Substitute Angel Correa gave a lifeline to the visitors with a thumping 18-yard drive after a solo run.

And the 10-time Spanish champions, who finished third last season, levelled when Jose Maria Gimenez bravely beat Girona keeper Gorka Iraizoz to the ball to head in Koke's inswinging free-kick.

It was a harsh lesson for the home side, who were promoted to the Spanish top-flight for the first time in their 87-year history last season, as they switched off defensively following a substitution.

However, they almost snatched an injury-time winner through Olarenwaju Kayode, but the on-loan Manchester City striker saw his header stopped by Atletico keeper Jan Oblak's quick reactions.

Kayode was one of five on-loan City players in Girona's matchday squad, with the English side's parent company City Football Group reported to be close to buying a majority stake in the club.

Earlier, Real Sociedad nicked a late 3-2 win at Celta Vigo through Brazilian striker Willian Jose's late penalty.

A minute's silence is being held before all games on the opening weekend of the Spanish top-flight season in tribute to those killed and injured in the attacks in the country's Catalonia region.

Line-ups

Girona

  • 1Iraizoz
  • 25Maffeo
  • 5Alcalá
  • 2Bernardo
  • 20Muniesa
  • 11BenítezSubstituted forPlanasat 71'minutes
  • 8PonsBooked at 90mins
  • 6Granell Nogué
  • 24García
  • 9Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forKayodeat 84'minutes
  • 7StuaniBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 12Soares de Paulo
  • 13Bounou
  • 15Ramírez López
  • 17Moreno
  • 18Kayode
  • 21Planas
  • 23García

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 20JuanfranSubstituted forCorreaat 58'minutes
  • 24Giménez
  • 15Savic
  • 19HernándezBooked at 61mins
  • 10CarrascoBooked at 28mins
  • 8ÑíguezBooked at 50mins
  • 14GabiSubstituted forGaitánat 69'minutes
  • 6Koke
  • 9TorresSubstituted forViettoat 73'minutes
  • 7GriezmannBooked at 67mins

Substitutes

  • 1Moyá
  • 11Correa
  • 12Fernández
  • 16Vrsaljko
  • 17Vietto
  • 22Gaitán
  • 29González Testón
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
11,511

Match Stats

Home TeamGironaAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Girona 2, Atlético de Madrid 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Girona 2, Atlético de Madrid 2.

Booking

Pere Pons (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Pere Pons (Girona).

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Olarenwaju Kayode (Girona) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carles Planas.

Attempt missed. Marc Muniesa (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Maffeo following a corner.

Corner, Girona. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Pedro Alcalá (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Borja García from a direct free kick.

Olarenwaju Kayode (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).

Pablo Maffeo (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Pedro Alcalá (Girona) because of an injury.

Delay in match Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.

Foul by Pedro Alcalá (Girona).

Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luciano Vietto (Atlético de Madrid).

Goal!

Goal! Girona 2, Atlético de Madrid 2. José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Girona. Olarenwaju Kayode replaces Portu.

Foul by Pere Pons (Girona).

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Luciano Vietto (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.

Foul by Christian Stuani (Girona).

José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Christian Stuani (Girona) because of an injury.

Delay in match Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Christian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Portu.

Goal!

Goal! Girona 2, Atlético de Madrid 1. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.

Attempt missed. Borja García (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Carles Planas with a headed pass.

Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolás Gaitán.

Foul by Álex Granell (Girona).

