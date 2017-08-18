Match ends, Metz 0, Monaco 1.
Metz 0-1 Monaco
-
Reigning champions Monaco became the first team to win 15 successive matches in France's Ligue 1 after Radamel Falcao earned the club a narrow victory at Metz without Kylian Mbappe.
Mbappe, 18, was left out of the squad amid transfer speculation linking him with a move to rivals Paris St-Germain.
Falcao struck a 78th-minute winner after latching onto Rachid Ghezzal's chip over the home defence.
After finishing last season with 12 successive wins, Monaco have started this campaign by beating Toulouse, Dijon and now Metz.
Colombia striker Falcao's winner saw Monaco pass Bordeaux's tally of 14 wins in a row in 2009.
Mbappe, who has also been linked to Real Madrid and Manchester City, was left out of the squad by manager Leonardo Jardim, who said he was "protecting" the player.
The France forward burst on to the scene last season, scoring 26 goals in all competitions during his first full season as Monaco won the French title for the first time in 17 years and reached the Champions League semi-finals.
Line-ups
Metz
- 1Didillon
- 28RivierezBooked at 64mins
- 3Diagne
- 21Niakhate
- 32Assou-Ekotto
- 26Ribeiro Dias
- 5PobleteBooked at 21mins
- 8JouffreSubstituted forHeinat 78'minutes
- 24Cohade
- 13JallowSubstituted forUdolat 72'minutes
- 9RouxSubstituted forNianeat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hein
- 12Udol
- 14Niane
- 16Kawashima
- 19Mollet
- 23Philipps
- 25Balliu
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 19Sidibe
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus Nascimento
- 6de Oliveira MoraesBooked at 37mins
- 20Rony LopesSubstituted forCarrilloat 45'minutes
- 8João Moutinho
- 2Tavares
- 27Lemar
- 15DiakhabySubstituted forGhezzalat 66'minutes
- 9FalcaoSubstituted forTielemansat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kongolo
- 7Ghezzal
- 11Carrillo
- 16Benaglio
- 17Tielemans
- 18Meité
- 34Sylla
- Referee:
- Francois Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Metz 0, Monaco 1.
Attempt missed. Gauthier Hein (Metz) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cafú.
Foul by Fabinho (Monaco).
Renaud Cohade (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. João Moutinho (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Youri Tielemans replaces Falcao.
Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Moussa Niakhate (Metz).
Attempt saved. Ibrahima Niane (Metz) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gerónimo Poblete with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rachid Ghezzal.
Thomas Lemar (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Renaud Cohade (Metz).
Attempt missed. Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Rachid Ghezzal (Monaco) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe.
Foul by Falcao (Monaco).
Jonathan Rivierez (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Gauthier Hein replaces Yann Jouffre.
Goal!
Goal! Metz 0, Monaco 1. Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rachid Ghezzal with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Ibrahima Niane (Metz) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yann Jouffre with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Ibrahima Niane replaces Nolan Roux.
Corner, Metz. Conceded by Jemerson.
Attempt missed. Jorge (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Lemar following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. João Moutinho (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Gerónimo Poblete (Metz).
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Matthieu Udol replaces Ablie Jallow.
Guido Carrillo (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fallou Diagne (Metz).
Attempt missed. Kamil Glik (Monaco) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Kamil Glik (Monaco) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Jonathan Rivierez.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Lemar (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guido Carrillo.
Attempt blocked. Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe.
Attempt saved. Nolan Roux (Metz) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Renaud Cohade.
Attempt blocked. Rachid Ghezzal (Monaco) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho.
Jemerson (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nolan Roux (Metz).
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Rachid Ghezzal replaces Adama Diakhaby.
Attempt missed. Falcao (Monaco) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe with a cross.
Booking
Jonathan Rivierez (Metz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.