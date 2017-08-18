German Bundesliga
Bayern Mun2Bayer Levkn0

Bayern Munich 1-0 Bayer 04 Leverkusen - updates

Line-ups

Bayern Mun

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 24Tolisso
  • 19Rudy
  • 23Vidal
  • 25Müller
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7Ribéry

Substitutes

  • 10Robben
  • 13Rafinha
  • 29Coman
  • 34Friedl
  • 35Renato Sanches
  • 36Früchtl
  • 41Pantovic

Bayer Levkn

  • 1Leno
  • 39Henrichs
  • 4Tah
  • 5Bender
  • 18Wendell
  • 21KohrBooked at 8mins
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 9Bailey
  • 38Bellarabi
  • 14Mehmedi
  • 31Volland

Substitutes

  • 6Dragovic
  • 10Brandt
  • 15Baumgartlinger
  • 17Pohjanpalo
  • 22Yurchenko
  • 28Özcan
  • 44Kampl
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunAway TeamBayer Levkn
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Bernd Leno.

Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).

Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Foul by Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Admir Mehmedi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Bellarabi with a through ball.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Dominik Kohr (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dominik Kohr (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Wendell.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Foul by Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Charles Aránguiz.

Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).

Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dominik Kohr (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Mun11002023
2VfL Wolfsburg00000000
2Stuttgart00000000
2Hoffenheim00000000
2SC Freiburg00000000
2Werder Bremen00000000
2RB Leipzig00000000
2Hertha BSC00000000
2Hannover00000000
2Hamburger SV00000000
2Schalke00000000
2FC Augsburg00000000
2Eintracht Frankfurt00000000
2B Gladbach00000000
2Bor Dortmd00000000
2Mainz 0500000000
21. FC Köln00000000
18Bayer Levkn100102-20
View full German Bundesliga table

