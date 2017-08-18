Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal following a corner.
Bayern Munich 1-0 Bayer 04 Leverkusen - updates
Line-ups
Bayern Mun
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 24Tolisso
- 19Rudy
- 23Vidal
- 25Müller
- 9Lewandowski
- 7Ribéry
Substitutes
- 10Robben
- 13Rafinha
- 29Coman
- 34Friedl
- 35Renato Sanches
- 36Früchtl
- 41Pantovic
Bayer Levkn
- 1Leno
- 39Henrichs
- 4Tah
- 5Bender
- 18Wendell
- 21KohrBooked at 8mins
- 20Aránguiz
- 9Bailey
- 38Bellarabi
- 14Mehmedi
- 31Volland
Substitutes
- 6Dragovic
- 10Brandt
- 15Baumgartlinger
- 17Pohjanpalo
- 22Yurchenko
- 28Özcan
- 44Kampl
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Bernd Leno.
Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).
Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Foul by Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Admir Mehmedi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Bellarabi with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Dominik Kohr (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dominik Kohr (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Wendell.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Foul by Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Charles Aránguiz.
Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).
Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominik Kohr (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.