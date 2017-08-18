BBC Sport - Focus Predictions: Thierry Henry is my all-time hero - Will Poulter
Thierry Henry is my all-time hero - Poulter
- From the section Football
Actor and life-long Arsenal fan, Will Poulter is Mark Lawrenson's opponent for this week's Premier League predictions - and he's confident of a Gunners victory over Stoke this weekend.
Watch more on Football Focus - Saturday 19th August, 12:00pm BST, BBC ONE.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired