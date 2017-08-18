BBC Sport - Focus Predictions: Thierry Henry is my all-time hero - Will Poulter

Thierry Henry is my all-time hero - Poulter

Actor and life-long Arsenal fan, Will Poulter is Mark Lawrenson's opponent for this week's Premier League predictions - and he's confident of a Gunners victory over Stoke this weekend.

Watch more on Football Focus - Saturday 19th August, 12:00pm BST, BBC ONE.

