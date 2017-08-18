BBC Sport - Uefa Women's U19 Championship: France defeat Germany to make decider
France defeat Germany to make U19 decider
France come from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in the Women's U19 European Championship semi-final in Belfast.
Klara Bühl put the six-times winners in front before second-half goals from substitutes Julie Thibaud and Emelyne Laurent gave France victory.
It's a repeat of last year's decider with the holders facing Spain at Windsor Park on Sunday.
