BBC Sport - Uefa Women's U19 Championship: France defeat Germany to make decider

France defeat Germany to make U19 decider

France come from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in the Women's U19 European Championship semi-final in Belfast.

Klara Bühl put the six-times winners in front before second-half goals from substitutes Julie Thibaud and Emelyne Laurent gave France victory.

It's a repeat of last year's decider with the holders facing Spain at Windsor Park on Sunday.

