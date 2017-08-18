Joe Bennett: Cardiff City defender turns down offer from Fulham

A release clause in Joe Bennett's contract was triggered by a bid believed to be around £2m

Cardiff City defender Joe Bennett has turned down a move to Fulham.

Manager Neil Warnock confirmed the 27-year-old left back had opted to stay with the Bluebirds despite a more lucrative offer at Craven Cottage.

"He was offered a very good contract. It speaks well for the lad and the club where we are, when you can turn that down," said manager Neil Warnock.

He also reiterated star striker Kenneth Zohore is not for sale, despite Hull City's interest in the Denmark striker.

Bennett joined Cardiff from Aston Villa in 2016 and Fulham triggered a release clause in his contract.

Cardiff are top of the Championship and face Wolverhampton Wanderers - who are also unbeaten - at Molineux on Saturday.

Warnock said he is delighted the player has opted to stay and felt the club's progress contributed to his decision.

"Its been difficult for the lad, he's had all sorts thrown at him over the last few days," said Warnock.

"Once they met his release clause it was up to him to say yes or no really.

"Joe has been playing well, he can see what we are doing.

"His wife is happy down here and she is eight months pregnant, I think.

"There are a lot of plusses to staying here at the moment. It's an exciting place."

Warnock remains adamant Zohore is going nowhere even with the arrival of Omar Bogle from Wigan for £700,000.

"For a long season we were always looking for another striker to supplement what we have," he said.

Warnock felt Hull's valuation of £10m was "cuckoo land" and that the Premier League was the only place were Zohore could go from Cardiff.

But he maintained the player will not be sold during the current transfer window, which closes on 31 August.

"This is a unique situation. Ken knows he needs another season of guidance and anything is possible if he does continue to progress like that," said Warnock.

"And with managers, when they see other managers say 'he is not for sale,' they don't worry about things like that.

"In this case he is not for sale. It never crosses my mind."