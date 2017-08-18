Matt Grimes: Northampton Town sign Swansea midfielder on season-long loan
Northampton Town have signed Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes on loan until the end of the 2017-18 season.
Grimes, 22, made 12 appearances on loan at Leeds last season, having joined Swansea in 2015 for £1.75m from Exeter.
This is the former England Under-21 international's third loan spell, following a stint at Blackburn in 2016.
"As well as being a central midfielder, he can also play in the number 10 role and he possesses a quality left foot," Cobblers manager Justin Edinburgh said.
"He is only a young man, but has a good amount of experience and after impressing at Exeter he has played in the Premier League and the Championship."
