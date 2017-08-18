Swansea City: Hull City turn down £12m bid for Sam Clucas

Sam Clucas has scored goals in the top five tiers of English football - from National League to Premier League

Swansea City have had a bid of around £12m turned down for Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas.

The Swans are looking for a replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson after the Iceland international moved to Everton in a deal worth up to £45m.

Clucas was also wanted by Swansea's Premier League rivals Burnley, who had a £10m bid for him turned down.

The 26-year-old has been with Hull since his 2015 move from Chesterfield and has made 84 league appearances.

Clucas has two years left on his contract with the Tigers.

Swansea have also been linked with Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony, West Brom midfielder Nacer Chadli and Stoke's Joe Allen.