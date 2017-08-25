National League
Macclesfield19:45Dover
Venue: Moss Rose

Macclesfield Town v Dover Athletic

    Match report to follow.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Friday 25th August 2017

    View all National League scores

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Sutton United540184412
    2Bromley5320102811
    3Aldershot5311135810
    4Boreham Wood5311138510
    5Dover531164210
    6Gateshead53028359
    7Dag & Red523011929
    8Leyton Orient530289-19
    9Maidenhead United52219638
    10Eastleigh52216428
    11Ebbsfleet514011927
    12Barrow51318626
    13Wrexham520345-16
    14Woking5203510-56
    15Tranmere512234-15
    16Halifax512224-25
    17Maidstone United512247-35
    18Macclesfield512236-35
    19Guiseley5122511-65
    20Fylde5041912-34
    21Chester403145-13
    22Hartlepool502337-42
    23Solihull Moors4013511-61
    24Torquay5014613-71
    View full National League table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Camp

    Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
    Boy playing football

    Aspire Active Camps

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired