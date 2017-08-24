Bristol City v Aston Villa

Lee Johnson's side have won three and drawn two of their opening six games in all competitions

Bristol City could welcome back striker Matty Taylor (groin) when Aston Villa visit Ashton Gate on Friday.

On-loan forward Cauley Woodrow could make his debut, having been cup-tied for Tuesday's EFL Cup win at Watford.

Villa midfielder Josh Onomah (head injury) is expected to be fit to play, as Steve Bruce's side bid for a third straight win in all competitions.

Striker Keinan Davis (hamstring) is doubtful, while midfielder Mile Jedinak (sickness) is likely to miss out.

SAM's prediction Home win - 40% Draw - 28% Away win - 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It's a great game, with the history of Aston Villa. It's going to be a tough game. They are big-spenders.

"I love these games, Friday night under the lights. The atmosphere will be electric. That's what these players need to play football for."

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce told BBC WM 95.6:

"The biggest thing is we have got to stop being a rollercoaster. I've got to get it on a plain of equilibrium, if I can.

"I didn't think we were that bad at Reading but then all of a sudden the storm has become a hurricane. It was ridiculous.

"Then we've had a couple of decent results, and here's the euphoria again. I try to see the longer view. The squad we are putting together is very decent."

Match facts