BBC Sport - Grenfell Tower: How QPR are supporting victims through football

How QPR are supporting Grenfell Tower victims through football

QPR legend Les Ferdinand and musician Marcus Mumford talk about the football project that has been supporting people affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster, culminating in a charity football match at QPR's Loftus Road ground on 2 September.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday 19th September, 12:00pm BST, BBC ONE.

