BBC Sport - Grenfell Tower: How QPR are supporting victims through football
How QPR are supporting Grenfell Tower victims through football
- From the section Football
QPR legend Les Ferdinand and musician Marcus Mumford talk about the football project that has been supporting people affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster, culminating in a charity football match at QPR's Loftus Road ground on 2 September.
Watch Football Focus on Saturday 19th September, 12:00pm BST, BBC ONE.
