Mark Sampson: England women boss to 'improve communication style'

Mark Sampson led England to the semi-finals of Women's Euro 2017 this summer, two years after finishing third at the World Cup

England women boss Mark Sampson says he is "looking to improve" his "general communication style" after being cleared of racial abuse.

Sampson was cleared of wrongdoing after striker Eniola Aluko made a complaint to the Football Association (FA) about "bullying and harassment".

She included a claim Sampson said a player must have been arrested several times because she was of mixed race.

But the FA said an independent report found no evidence to support that.

On Thursday, the governing body published a summary of the report's findings, in the form of a letter to Chelsea player Aluko, written by the barrister who conducted the review.

Katharine Newton wrote that she was "sure", having seen video evidence of the team meeting at which Aluko claimed the alleged racial abuse took place, that "at no point on that video is the alleged comment made".

Newton's letter to Aluko also states that:

Aluko declined to take part in the investigation;

Several other interviewees said they had never witnessed bullying or discrimination by Sampson;

None of the eight allegations made by Aluko constituted examples of bullying or discrimination.

In a statement released by the FA on Thursday, 34-year-old Sampson said he "fully understood and welcomed the need for an internal review".

He added: "It's incredibly important that matters like this are taken extremely seriously and investigated in the right way - with the right level of sensitivity and support for all involved.

"The barrister's final report said there was no case to answer and noted that my approach to all players is the same regardless of their background.

"I also appreciated that the report highlighted areas where I could improve my general communication style, and that is something I have taken on board and looked to improve."

Aluko received about £80,000 in a settlement with the FA.

The governing body described it as "a mutual resolution" to avoid disrupting the England squad's preparations for Women's Euro 2017, which ended in a semi-final defeat by the Netherlands.