Robert Snodgrass: West Ham winger is told he can leave the club

By Frank Keogh

BBC Sport

Robert Snodgrass
Snodgrass was on the bench for West Ham's Premier League opener at Manchester United on Sunday

West Ham have told Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass that he can leave the London club, either on a permanent basis or on loan.

The Hammers signed the 29-year-old from Hull City in January for £10.2m on a three-and-a-half year deal.

But after scoring seven goals in 20 matches for Hull, Snodgrass failed to score in 15 Premier League appearances for West Ham last season.

The former Leeds and Norwich player has been capped 24 times.

