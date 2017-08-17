Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha factors poor refereeing into training

Pedro Caixinha has been pleased with the effort of his players in training this week

Pedro Caixinha is now factoring poor refereeing decisions into Rangers' training sessions in the wake of last Saturday's defeat by Hibernian.

The Ibrox manager was unhappy with the performance of the officials as his side fell to a 3-2 home defeat.

Ryan Jack was sent off in the first half, his dismissal since overturned.

"We will take a bad refereeing decision in training to make them understand that things are going in that direction and might happen," said Caixinha.

Rangers were successful with their appeal against Jack's straight red card after referee John Beaton had sent off the midfielder for motioning his head towards Hibs striker Anthony Stokes.

Caixinha wants his players to control their temper even when they feel aggrieved at a decision.

And he thinks that introducing some contentious calls into practice matches at their Auchenhowie training centre will help achieve that.

"For my players, I can try to get them to control the emotional balance," he explained.

"But I cannot control what the other players from the opposition teams are doing. I can just control mine.

"I hope that mine have that focus because one of the points we have definitely is to finish all the matches with 11.

"I just need to understand what is going on and what type of opponent we are going to face and what type of behaviours might come from that opponent.

"It's something we analyse and speak to our players about. We look at the way they play and the way they behave in order for us to be ready."

Caixinha said his players had shown "so much passion, so much effort" in training this week that until kick-off against Hearts the players would simply be recovering.

The Portuguese added: "We have already analysed and forgotten what happened on Saturday. It's definitely not going to affect our next game so we are looking forward to Saturday.

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. That's what the song says and that's what I really believe."