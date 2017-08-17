Hibernian seal loan deal for Manchester City's Brandon Barker

Brandon Barker training with Hibernian
Barker training with Hibernian at their East Mains complex

Hibernian have signed Manchester City winger Brandon Barker on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has made one City appearance in the FA Cup and spent last season with Dutch club NAC Breda.

"He is a player that I have admired for a long, long time," said Hibs boss Neil Lennon. "He is a very exciting young player.

"When I was manager at Bolton I went to see him on a couple of occasions and I was really impressed."

Barker, capped by England at youth level, could be included in the squad for Saturday's home game with Hamilton.

"The manager said that it is a good place for me to come and carry on learning my trade and that it is a great platform for me to come and show everyone what I can do," he said.

"He believes in me, so hopefully I can make everyone else believe in me."

