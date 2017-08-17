Hibernian seal loan deal for Manchester City's Brandon Barker

Barker training with Hibernian at their East Mains complex

Hibernian have signed Manchester City winger Brandon Barker on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has made one City appearance in the FA Cup and spent last season with Dutch club NAC Breda.

"He is a player that I have admired for a long, long time," said Hibs boss Neil Lennon. "He is a very exciting young player.

"When I was manager at Bolton I went to see him on a couple of occasions and I was really impressed."

Barker, capped by England at youth level, could be included in the squad for Saturday's home game with Hamilton.

"The manager said that it is a good place for me to come and carry on learning my trade and that it is a great platform for me to come and show everyone what I can do," he said.

"He believes in me, so hopefully I can make everyone else believe in me."