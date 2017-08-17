Elliott Johnson: Barnet full-back suffers 'long-term' knee injury

Elliott Johnson was injured in the sixth minute of Barnet's 1-0 loss to Luton on 12 August

Barnet full-back Elliott Johnson will miss time after suffering a "long-term" knee injury in the Bees' League Two defeat by Luton on 12 August.

Johnson, 23, has made 188 appearances for Barnet, having made his debut for the club in November 2012.

"He has had a really good start to the season and it's a real shame to lose him," manager Rossi Eames said.

"He's a fantastic professional footballer, a fantastic person and we will miss him."