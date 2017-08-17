Everton's Europa League tie against Hajduk Split stopped after crowd trouble

Hajduk fans were housed in the lower tier of the Bullens Road stand at Goodison Park

Everton's Europa League play-off match against Hajduk Split was stopped for several minutes after trouble broke out in the away end at Goodison Park.

Play was suspended in the 33rd minute and the teams made to wait on the side of the pitch before the police and stewards restored order.

Visiting players appealed for calm and the match resumed after a break of almost five minutes.

Everton had opened the scoring moments earlier through Michael Keane's header.

The Toffees added a second goal through Idrissa Gueye shortly after the game restarted as the Croatian side trailed 2-0 at half-time.