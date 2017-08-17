Isaac Vassell: Truro City chairman says they 'will learn' from transfer

Isaac Vassell made 10 appearances for Plymouth Argyle before signing for Truro in the summer of 2014

Truro City chairman Peter Masters says the National League South club "did not get a sausage" from Isaac Vassell's transfer to Birmingham from Luton.

Vassell, 23, spent two years at Truro but joined Luton on a free transfer in July 2016 after his contract expired.

It means the Cornish side did not receive any sell-on fee from the striker's move to the Championship.

"We live and learn on Isaac - I think that was an opportunity missed there," Masters told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"But as the circumstances were at that time, we just didn't get anything from him. It's a bit disappointing, but good luck to Isaac."

Steve Tully was Truro boss during Vassell's time at Treyew Road, and says he had advised Masters to give the forward a contract to ensure they would receive money from his success.

"Just to make this clear, Truro City didn't get a sausage out of it unfortunately. There were a number of reasons why we didn't any money out of it, but the lad's done well," added Masters.