Premier League predictions: Lawro v Detroit actor Will Poulter

Did you see Burnley's win at Chelsea coming? What about Watford's draw with Liverpool? Here is your chance to predict the next round of Premier League fixtures - including any more upsets.

The Blues are back in action, of course, and BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson thinks there could be more trouble ahead for Antonio Conte's defending champions when they take on London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

"This is Spurs' first Premier League game at Wembley," Lawrenson said. "But it will not be quite the test for them that people were expecting when the fixtures came out."

What do you think will happen? You can make your own predictions now - take on Lawro and other fans, create your own league and try to make it to the top of the table by playing the new-look BBC Sport Predictor game.

More than 120,000 of you have signed up so far, and Lawro is in the top 3% after scoring 120 points in week one.

Remember, though, it's a marathon not a sprint - and he will be making a prediction for all 380 games this season, against a variety of guests.

Lawro's opponent for this weekend's Premier League fixtures is actor Will Poulter, star of new film Detroit.

Poulter is an Arsenal fan and went to the 2014 and 2015 FA Cup finals. He will be making his predictions about how the Gunners will get on against Stoke, and the rest of the weekend fixtures, on Friday.

"Arsenal's 'Invincibles' team has very fond memories for me but my all-time hero is Thierry Henry," says Will Poulter

"Stoke have historically been a bit of a bogey team for us and we have occasionally been bullied a little bit by them - but I can see Olivier Giroud coming on and saving us in the last 10 minutes," Poulter told BBC Sport.

"Actually, you know what? I don't think we are going to win it in typical fashion like that - instead I am going to go for a commanding 3-1."

You can hear Poulter's tales of following the Gunners to Wembley on Football Focus at 12:00 BST on Saturday on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Premier League predictions - week 2 Result Lawro Will Will Poulter to make his predictions on Friday SATURDAY Swansea v Man Utd x-x 0-2 Bournemouth v Watford x-x 2-1 Burnley v West Brom x-x 1-1 Leicester v Brighton x-x 2-0 Liverpool v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 Southampton v West Ham x-x 2-1 Stoke v Arsenal x-x 0-2 SUNDAY Huddersfield v Newcastle x-x 1-1 Tottenham v Chelsea x-x 2-0 MONDAY Man City v Everton x-x 2-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Remember you can try to beat Lawro yourself by playing the BBC Sport Predictor game.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Swansea v Man Utd (12:30 BST)

Swansea got themselves a good point at Southampton on the opening weekend, and it felt like that was what they went to St Mary's Stadium for.

I thought Manchester United played well in their 4-0 win over West Ham but the Hammers were poor - after United scored their first goal, it was a little bit too easy for them.

There are much harder tests to come for Jose Mourinho's side, but I think they will get another win in Wales without too many problems.

Media playback is not supported on this device Swansea planned for life without Sigurdsson - Clement

The big question for Swansea now is how they cope without Gylfi Sigurdsson, who moved to Everton this week.

I suspect they will use the £45m they got for him to strengthen their attack with at least two signings, but they won't have them in place in time for this weekend.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Bournemouth v Watford

Watford's draw with Liverpool last Saturday was a real rollercoaster ride with them twice going in front and then rescuing a point with a last-gasp equaliser.

The Hornets looked decent up front but obviously had some problems at the back, and Bournemouth will feel like they can hurt them.

Media playback is not supported on this device Thrilling draw a fair result - Silva

The Cherries' 1-0 defeat by West Brom was a little bit of a nothing game, not helped by the fact they conceded relatively early on because the Baggies just shut up shop.

That won't happen this time around, and I am backing Eddie Howe's side to get off the mark.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Burnley v West Brom

Burnley's win at Chelsea was a fabulous result and they played really well to get it. Yes, Gary Cahill's red card changed the course of the game, but the Clarets had started well and went on score some really good goals.

Despite their win at Stamford Bridge, I still think it is going to be a tougher season for Burnley than it was last year - but they would be happy with four points from their first two games, if they do get a draw this time.

Media playback is not supported on this device Not many gave Burnley a chance - Dyche

With West Brom the visitors, I don't see this one being a goal fest - and I am going to go for a draw.

Jay Rodriguez played really well for the Baggies last week and was a bit unlucky not to score from open play - I think he might change that at Turf Moor.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Leicester v Brighton

Leicester looked really lively in their defeat by Arsenal on the opening night of the Premier League season.

Jamie Vardy was looking particularly sharp and obviously they have got Kelechi Iheanacho waiting in the wings. I think they will just have too much firepower for Brighton.

After their defeat against Manchester City last week, this is another tough introduction to the Premier League for the Seagulls because Leicester are very strong at home.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Against Huddersfield, Palace looked like a team where the new manager has come in, changed the whole way they play and the players are not convinced by it.

It did not seem to suit them and it can hardly help Frank de Boer that he has not been able to make many signings - sometimes the players you have must dictate your tactics.

For example, Eagles striker Christian Benteke did not fit into Jurgen Klopp's playing style when he was at Liverpool, and I think De Boer needs to keep it simple at the moment.

So, if you have got a 6ft 3in centre-forward like Benteke, then get people into wide areas and get crosses into the box for him.

Media playback is not supported on this device Palace shouldn't have lost - De Boer

Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is now out injured for a month too, and this feels like a good time for Liverpool to play them.

That is why I am backing the Reds to win - although I am tipping them to keep a clean sheet, which is quite a big shout at the moment.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Southampton v West Ham

West Ham are on the road again - they are starting the season with three straight away games because London Stadium is not ready for matches after hosting the World Athletics Championships.

That is not ideal anyway, but even less so after the manner of their 4-0 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Disaster result for Hammers - Bilic

Southampton made a better start with their draw against Swansea, but their problem was they did not really look like they were going to score despite having plenty of chances.

I think they will have more opportunities on Saturday because, like their ground, West Ham do not quite look ready. If Saints can take them, they will win this time.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Stoke v Arsenal (17:30 BST)

It is going to be very interesting to see how Jese Rodriguez gets on at Stoke after his arrival on loan from Paris St-Germain.

Stoke looked a little bit rusty against Everton last weekend, and they definitely needed some more firepower in their squad. Jese has a big reputation. The question is, can he live up to it?

Media playback is not supported on this device Wenger delighted with 'cracking' opener

Arsenal only just got through their topsy-turvy game against Leicester and are not always great away from home.

They have also struggled at Stoke in the past - but they won 4-1 there in May and I think the Gunners will come out on top again this time too.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

SUNDAY

Huddersfield v Newcastle (13:30 BST)

I loved the comments of Huddersfield manager David Wagner after his side's win over Crystal Palace, which were along the lines of, 'we have made a really good start but we are not kidding ourselves'.

I thought that was the perfect way to approach it, because he knows there is a lot more hard work to go.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wagner praises 'clinical' Huddersfield

Newcastle were doing all right against Tottenham until Jonjo Shelvey got himself sent off, and that was the end of that.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez will not want to start the season having played two, lost two, so I think they will be keeping things pretty tight.

A draw would not be a disaster for Huddersfield, though. That would leave them on four points, and they would only need another 36 to stay up.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tottenham v Chelsea (16:00 BST)

This is Tottenham's first Premier League game at Wembley but it will not be quite the test that people were expecting when the fixtures came out.

I just think Chelsea are all over the place, as we saw against Burnley last week.

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea lost their heads too easily - Conte

They are without suspended duo Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas after their red cards against the Clarets and Eden Hazard is not ready to return from injury yet.

Pedro and Tiemoue Bakayoko are also injured and there is no end in sight to the Diego Costa saga either, with the striker still in Brazil. The situation with him is just absurd.

So I am going to go for a Spurs win - if I am right, then Chelsea really are in crisis, aren't they?

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

MONDAY

Man City v Everton (20:0 BST)

Everton have made another good signing by getting Sigurdsson from Swansea. They have now brought in almost everything they need, apart from a centre-forward.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sigurdsson is 'one of the best' in the Premier League - Koeman

The Toffees got a point at Etihad Stadium last season with a classic counter-attacking display - defending in numbers and attacking on the break through Romelu Lukaku, who got their goal in exactly that fashion.

I'm sure Ronald Koeman will try the same tactic this time, but without Lukaku they pose a lot less of a threat.

Manchester City had to be patient when they faced similar tactics at Brighton on Saturday, and I think this will be the same because Everton are not going to come and attack City.

It might take time, but City will find a way through eventually.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last week?

On the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, Lawro got six correct results, including two perfect scores, from 10 matches, for a total of 120 points.

He beat both BBC athletics commentators Steve Cram and Brendan Foster, who scored 50 and 70 points respectively.

Cram got five results correct with no perfect scores, while Foster got four results right but with one perfect score. His score counts towards the guests' total for the season.

Total scores after week 1 Lawro 120 Guests 70

Lawro v Guests P1 W1 D0 L0

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 120 Lawro 70 Brendan Foster 50 Steve Cram