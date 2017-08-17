BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp: No complaints about Philippe Coutinho's attitude
No complaints about Coutinho's attitude - Klopp
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has no complaints about Philippe Coutinho's attitude but admits the situation involving speculation over the Brazilian's future is 'very difficult.'
