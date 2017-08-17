Steve Arnold: Gillingham sign former Dover Athletic keeper
League One side Gillingham have signed former Dover Athletic goalkeeper Steve Arnold on a one-year contract.
Arnold made 30 National League appearances last season for Dover, keeping nine clean sheets.
The 27-year-old previously played under Gills head coach Ady Pennock at League Two club Forest Green Rovers.
"For me he hasn't fulfilled his potential as a goalkeeper. He is a good lad and will fit in well," Pennock told the club website.
